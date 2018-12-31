Malabar Hill property among realty IL&FS will auction off to pare debts

The debt-laden IL&FS group has further put up its properties for sale to garner funds in order to settle loan dues.

It has invited bids from interested buyers for properties (commercial and residential) in and one in Kolkata.

Properties on sale include a 1,376 square feet residential property located at upscale besides three commercial properties in and one commercial space in Kolkata.

The embattled infrastructure and financial sector has asked bidders to submit their bids on or before January 15.

The (IL&FS) group has loans due of nearly Rs 910 bn.

Earlier, it has invited bids to sell its various road, and education assets to generate funds.

The spree of defaults is continuing with the group, which until Friday said that the company would not be able to service its obligations in respect of the interest of non-convertible debentures due on December 29, 2018.

The group has been resorting to various measures, including selling-off the luxury cars owned by it as well as office furniture and white goods to pay-off its debt.

Sources said the company may be able to fetch nearly Rs 2 bn by selling these properties.

