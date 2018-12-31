Vivek Batia appointed as MD, CEO of ThyssenKrupp Industries India

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ThyssenKrupp AG headquarters in Essen, Germany Photo: Reuters
ThyssenKrupp AG headquarters. Photo: Reuters

German industrial giant ThyssenKrupp Monday announced the appointment of Vivek Bhatia as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ThyssenKrupp Industries India effective from January 1, 2019.

Bhatia was earlier CEO - Asia Pacific at ThyssenKrupp AG, driving group activities for all ThyssenKrupp companies in the region. Prior to that, he led strategy, markets and development for the Asia Pacific region for the Group and was based in Singapore.

"I am pleased to welcome Vivek to his new role and thrilled to have his leadership at ThyssenKrupp Industries India. Vivek brings unparalleled domain and technical expertise to ThyssenKrupp," ThyssenKrupp India CEO Ravi Kirpalani said in a statement.

Prior to joining ThyssenKrupp, Bhatia was with Boston Consulting Group, India. He had also worked for several years as a design engineer for refineries and pipelines at Engineers India Limited.

Bhatia holds an MBA from IIM Calcutta, M Tech from IIT Delhi and BE from the University of Delhi.

ThyssenKrupp Industries India is one of the leading service providers in the fields of sugar plants and machinery, open cast mining and bulk material handling systems, cement plants and machinery and industrial boilers and power plants across the world.
First Published: Mon, December 31 2018. 14:50 IST

