In an 'all-share deal', LIC Housing-IDBI Bank merger on fast track

IDBI Bank’s parent company — Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India — may expedite the process of merging its housing finance arm — LIC Housing Finance — with IDBI Bank, after the latter posts two consecutive quarters of operating profit, sources in the know said.

LIC’s open-offer document in 2018 to acquire 26 per cent in IDBI Bank from the secondary market had said it was restricted to conducting its housing finance business through two subsidiaries, and either IDBI Bank or LIC Housing Finance would have to cease conducting housing finance ...