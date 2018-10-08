JUST IN
You are here: Home » Automobile » News

In pics: You need to see these cars on display at the Paris Motor Show 2018
Business Standard

In just 17 months from launch, Maruti Dzire crosses 300,000 sales milestone

'Nearly 20 per cent of the buyers have chosen the automatic variant'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

maruti, dzire, car

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Monday said the latest version of its sub compact sedan Dzire has crossed 300,000 cumulative sales milestone in 17 months from the launch.

The company introduced the third generation Dzire in May 2017.

"The sales of new Dzire shot up 28 per cent compared to the previous generation car," MSI Senior Executive Director (M&S) R S Kalsi said in a statement.

He added that 25 per cent of customers have opted for the model's top variants, which are loaded with new features.

"Nearly 20 per cent of the buyers have chosen the automatic variant," Kalsi said.
First Published: Mon, October 08 2018. 13:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements