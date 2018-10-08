In just 17 months from launch, Maruti Dzire crosses 300,000 sales milestone

-
ALSO READ
Maruti posts marginal decline in September sales, export down 25.1% YoY
Volume gains to offset margin pressures for Maruti Suzuki
Domestic car industry to report decline in July sales on high base effect
Your new Maruti Swift, Dzire may be recalled over faulty airbag controllers
Maruti dominates passenger vehicle sales in Aug, 6 models in top ten list
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Monday said the latest version of its sub compact sedan Dzire has crossed 300,000 cumulative sales milestone in 17 months from the launch.
The company introduced the third generation Dzire in May 2017.
"The sales of new Dzire shot up 28 per cent compared to the previous generation car," MSI Senior Executive Director (M&S) R S Kalsi said in a statement.
He added that 25 per cent of customers have opted for the model's top variants, which are loaded with new features.
"Nearly 20 per cent of the buyers have chosen the automatic variant," Kalsi said.