India Ratings downgrades debt of IL&FS arm, places ratings under watch

In more troubles for the crippled group, India Ratings Tuesday downgraded the long-term issuer rating of a group company, Environmental Infrastructure and Services (IEISL), and placed its ratings under watch.

The agency has also downgraded the ratings of various debt instruments to 'BB'.

Rival rating agency had last month junked the ratings of most of the group

The downgrade by India Ratings reflects a similar rating action on its parent following the default on repayment of commercial papers.

Monday, IL&FS Financial Services defaulted on interest payments of commercial papers, which were due on that day.

On September 14, IL&FS, which is unable to service most of its over Rs 910 billion, had defaulted on a Rs 1.05 billion CP redemption.

"The recent developments at IL&FS will affect IEISL's financial flexibility with regards to raising fresh equity and debt," the rating agency said in a note.

IL&FS holds 97.54 per cent stake in and has provided equity and debt to it, giving financial flexibility in terms of repayment of debt and interest.

The parent's liquidity tightness poses challenges to in meeting its immediate debt liabilities, it said, adding the possibility of the rollover of its borrowings has diminished significantly in the short term.

Although IL&FS plans to raise about Rs 80 billion in equity and debt, and monetise some assets, the timeliness of the debt and equity raising and proceeds from the divestment is critical, the rating agency said.

It said IL&FS would require immediate liquidity support to honour its debt obligations in a timely manner.

also plans to raise equity of Rs 2.38 billion through rights issue to part pay IL&FS' debt.

IEISL is into waste processing business and is of strategic importance to IL&FS to serve its social objectives.