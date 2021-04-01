India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki reports March sale at 167,014 units

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki sales rise 20 per cent to 160,226 units in December
Maruti Suzuki moves up the gears, plans to become an aspirational brand
Maruti Suzuki's November sales increase 1.7 per cent to 153,223 units
Now, you can 'subscribe' to a Maruti Suzuki car in Mumbai, 3 other cities
Maruti Suzuki increases prices of select vehicles by up to Rs 34,000
-
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday reported total sales of 1,67,014 units in March.
The company had sold 83,792 units in March last year amid nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Its domestic sales stood at 1,49,518 units last month. The auto major had reported sales of 76,976 units in March 2020.
Both dispatches and production were hit last year due to the Covid pandemic.
"Domestic sales in March 2020 had dropped about 48 per cent due to COVID related disruptions. It will be seen that domestic sales in March 2021 have only recovered to March 2019 levels," MSI said in a statement.
Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, stood at 24,653 units last month. The company had sold 15,988 units in March 2020.
Similarly, sales of compact segment vehicles, including models Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, stood at 82,201 units last month. The company had reported dispatches of 40,519 cars in March last year.
Sales of the mid-sized sedan Ciaz stood at 1,628 units last month. The model wholesales had stood at 1,863 units in March 2020.
Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, stood at 26,174 units last month. The company had sold 11,904 units in the year-ago month, MSI said. Exports in March were at 11,597 units. It stood at 4,712 units in the corresponding month last year, it added.
For the fiscal year 2020-21, the auto major reported total sales of 14,57,861 units, down 6.7 per cent from 15,63,297 units in 2019-20.
The domestic sales in the 2019-20 financial year had fallen by 18 per cent due to reasons that are well known, and in the 2020-21 fiscal the disapatches have been impacted due to COVID related factors, MSI noted.
The company said its total domestic sales dropped to 13,23,396 units in 2020-21, from 14,36,124 in 2019-20.
In 2018-19, the company had sold 17,53,700 units in the domestic market as compared with 16,53,500 units in 2017-18.
In 2016-17, the auto major had dispatched 14,44,541 units in the domestic market as against 13,05,351 units in 2015-16.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU