Power Finance Corp pays interim dividend of Rs 1,182.63 cr to govt for FY21

-
ALSO READ
Power Finance Corporation net profit up 72% to Rs 4,290 cr in Sept quarter
PFC raises $500 million in India's longest-tenure issue of USD bonds
PFC plans to raise Rs 1.18 trillion, eyes domestic retail bond market
PFC, REC sanction loans worth Rs 1.18 trn under discom liquidity package
Central bank's proposals on dividend payouts weigh on state-owned NBFCs
-
State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has paid an interim dividend of Rs 1,182.63 crore to the government for financial year 2020-21.
"Power Finance Corporation has paid an interim dividend of Rs 1,182.63 crore to government of India for the financial year 2020-21 on March 31st, 2021 on 1,47,82,91,778 number of equity shares (56 per cent) held by the government," a PFC statement said.
The interim dividend RTGS (real time gross settlement) intimation bank advice was presented to Power Minister R K Singh by Ravinder Singh Dhillon, CMD, PFC in the presence of Power Secretary Alok Kumar on Wednesday.
The interim dividend for FY 2020-21 at the rate of Rs 8 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each was declared by the board of directors of PFC in its meeting held on March 12, 2021, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU