India's Mahindra says deal to sell SsangYong Motor to Edison terminated

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian carmaker said on Thursday that a deal to sell its bankrupt unit, Motor Co, to South Korean electric carmaker Edison Motors Co had been terminated.

The receiver of cited Edison's inability to deposit the bid amount for the termination of the deal, Mahindra said in an exchange filing https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/fa4e307d-87d6-460a-b635-a0d79bed1244.pdf on Thursday.

Indian automaker Mahindra, which owned about 75% of as of September end, has been looking for a buyer for all or most of its stake, which it bought when the South Korean automaker was on the brink of bankruptcy in 2010.

SsangYong has been under court receivership since last April in an attempt to rehabilitate the carmaker after Mahindra failed to secure a buyer.

In January this year, SsangYong Motor had said a consortium led by South Korean electric carmaker Edison Motors Co had agreed to buy it for 305 billion won ($254.65 million).

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

