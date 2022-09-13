India will be key hub to further accelerate digital initiatives: Siemens

-
Technology company Siemens said India will be a key hub to further accelerate the digital transformation initiatives of its customers globally.
Siemens, which is focused on industry, infrastructure, transport as well as transmission and generation of electrical power, has over 6,000 software engineers at its development centres in the country, according to the company
On Tuesday, the company launched its 'Xcelerator' platform in India, which is an open and evolving digital business ecosystem.
It comprises a comprehensive, curated portfolio that includes digital and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled offerings from Siemens, and certified third parties, the company said.
"India will play a key role in the global roll-out of Siemens Xcelerator India will be at the forefront and a key hub to further accelerate the digital transformation efforts of our customers worldwide," said Peter Koerte, Chief Technology Officer and Strategy Officer at Siemens AG.
With the launch of the platform, the company is confident that as partners, it can scale up the innovation and digital transformation journey for customers in India, he stated.
The platform, Siemens said, is aimed at accelerating digital transformation and value creation for customers of all sizes in industry, buildings, grids and mobility.
The platform also includes an evolving marketplace to facilitate interactions and transactions between customers, partners, and developers, it said.
With this platform, the company has taken everything that a customer needs onto one platform, said Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited.
"SMEs in India will be the greatest beneficiaries of this platform as it can help them to scale up, upgrade and adopt new designs and components much faster to stay competitive," he added.
