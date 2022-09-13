Japanese retailer Uniqlo posts profit within 3 yrs of operations in India

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi invites Japan's Uniqlo to join India's bid to become textile hub
Apparel retail stocks in focus on recovery gains led by easing of curbs
TMS Ep191: 5G rollout, apparel industry crisis, bond markets, tax exemption
ITR 2021-22: How to e-verify income tax return to complete filing process
Low rate regime: Why corporation tax is a hit but not personal tax?
-
Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo's Indian unit has turned profitable within three years of its operations.
Uniqlo India Pvt Ltd, which opened its first store in October 2019 here, reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 21.49 crore for FY22, according to data provided by business intelligence platform Tofler.
Its income for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, was at Rs 391.7 crore, up 63.77 per cent from the previous year.
Uniqlo India had reported a net loss of Rs 36.19 crore on a revenue of Rs 239.17 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2021.
Comments from Uniqlo India could not be obtained by the time of filing of the story.
Uniqlo India is expanding the network of its retail stores. For this, the company is in the process of identifying strategic locations in both metro and non-metro cities. The company introduced its official online store UNIQLO.com in India last year to strengthen its presence in the e-Commerce segment.
Uniqlo is a brand of Fast Retailing, a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 20:08 IST