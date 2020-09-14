Indiabulls Housing raises Rs 1,205 cr via QIP, stake sale in OakNorth

on Monday said it has raised about Rs 1,205 crore over the last few days through its qualified institutional placement (QIP) and partial in UK-based OakNorth Bank Ltd.

The non-banking finance company (NBFC) has raised Rs 682.87 crore through the and Rs 522 crore from the partial

"...the Securities Issuance Committee at its meeting held today i.e. September 14, 2020, has...approved the closure of the issue period of the issue (QIP) today pursuant to the receipt of application forms for an aggregate of 3,47,74,811 fully paid-up equity shares of the company and the funds in the escrow account from eligible qualified institutional buyers in accordance with the terms of the issue, which opened on September 9, 2020," it said in a regulatory filing.

said the had issue price of Rs 196.37 per equity share, which was at a discount of 5 per cent from the floor price of Rs 206.70 per share.

"Further, the company has sold a portion of its stake in OakNorth Holding Ltd (the wholly owning parent company of OakNorth Bank), to an existing sovereign shareholder of the bank for Rs 82 crore," it added.

The company had sold partial stake in OakNorth for Rs 440 crore to private equity investor HighSage Ventures LLC on September 10.

"We have sold partial stake in OakNorth for an aggregate amount of Rs 522 crore, to private equity investors, during the last one week. The sale proceeds will be accretive to the regulatory net worth and the CRAR (capital to risk weighted assets ratio) of the company," it said further.

OakNorth Bank was launched in September 2015 and Indiabulls had invested Rs 663 crore in November 2015 for a 40 per cent stake in the bank.

Within two years of this, in November 2017, Indiabulls Housing recouped its investment by selling about 10 per cent stake to the Government of Singapore's investment arm GIC for Rs 770 crore.

Stock of Indiabulls Housing closed at Rs 189.40 apiece on BSE, down 4.66 per cent.

