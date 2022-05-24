Indian Hotels re-appoints Puneet Chhatwal as MD & CEO for 5 yrs from Nov 6

-
ALSO READ
Indian Hotels Company eyeing 18-20 openings this year, says CEO Chhatwal
IHCL looks to build portfolio of 300hotels, scale up new business
IHCL signs a new SeleQtions Hotel deal in Udaipur city of Rajasthan
Indian Hotels expands presence in Uttarakhand with new resort
Indian Hotels turns in Rs 72 cr profit in Q4 against a loss last year
-
Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday said its board has approved the re-appointment of Puneet Chhatwal as Managing Director and CEO for another term of five years.
The board of directors, at its meeting held on Tuesday, based on the recommendations of the nomination and remuneration committee, approved Chhatwal's reappointment for another term commencing from November 6, 2022 up to November 5, 2027 subject to shareholders' approval, IHCL said in a regulatory filing.
Chhatwal was appointed on the company's board on November 6, 2017, it added.
He has over three decades of leadership experience at acclaimed hotel groups in Europe and North America, the company said.
Before joining IHCL, Chhatwal was the CEO and member of board of Steigenberger Hotels AG - Deutsche Hospitality.
He was also the Chief Development Officer of the Rezidor Hotel Group.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU