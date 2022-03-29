IndiGo appoints Gaurav Negi as CFO replacing Jiten Chopra

InterGlobe Aviation, parent company of airline, on Tuesday appointed Gaurav Negi as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in place of Jiten Chopra who has put in his resignation, a statement said.

Prior to joining IndiGo, Negi spent 22 years with General Electric Company, where he was part of their Global Leadership programmes in finance and executive management, said the InterGlobe Aviation's statement that was posted on BSE.

"In his last role with GE, Mr. Negi was the CFO for on shore wind (segment of GE Renewable Energy headquartered in Paris, France), APAC and Non-Executive Director, GE Transmission & Distribution (GE T&D) India," it added.

With around 53 per cent domestic passenger market share, is India's largest airline.

Negi had joined as Senior Vice President and Head -- Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) on December 1 last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)