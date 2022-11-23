JUST IN
IndiGo CarGo operates 1st international flight between Kolkata, Yangon
Unicorn Meesho joins ONDC to connect hyperlocal sellers and customers
Flex spaces in demand as 35-40% of firms prefer hybrid working: Awfis study
Monster.com makeover: Renamed foundit.in, it's now a talent management firm
Momo brand Prasuma to expand cloud kitchen venture by 200 units by 2025
India's requests to Meta for user data up slightly at 55,497 in H1 of 2022
Bengaluru-based tech firms raised record $7.5 bn in 2022, says report
Sukoon Healthcare secures $15 mn from Lightrock for a majority stake
Adani group's cash generation ability underappreciated, says M&G
Pb, Haryana farmers sensitised on stubble management to cut air pollution
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Zoom seeking VoIP licence indicates organisational shift in India: Experts
Business Standard

IndiGo CarGo operates 1st international flight between Kolkata, Yangon

IndiGo CarGo operated its first international flight between Kolkata and Yangon, Myanmar

Topics
Aviation IndiGo | international flights | Myanmar

IANS  |  New Delhi 

indigo, airlines, aviation, flights, air craft

IndiGo CarGo operated its first international flight between Kolkata and Yangon, Myanmar.

The A321 P2F freighter aircraft on Tuesday carried general cargo with a payload of more than 19,000 kg.

The freighter had recently carried cargo between Delhi and Mumbai.

Mahesh Malik, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo CarGo, said: "We are thrilled to expand IndiGo CarGo operations to international shores with its flight between Kolkata-Yangon. Both the cities are major commercial hubs, and freighter service between them will bolster the supply chain between India and Myanmar. We anticipate that the business will expand over the next few months as we expand our freighter fleet and add new destinations to our CarGo network."

The A321P2F (Passenger-to-Freighter conversion) is the most efficient narrow-bodied freighter available, offering 24 container positions and supporting a payload of up to 27 tonnes.

The aircraft are being converted through a programme involving ST Engineering and Airbus with their joint venture, Elbe FlugzeugWerke (EFW).

IndiGo has leased the aircraft from funds serviced by Castlelake Aviation Holdings (Ireland) Limited, part of a global alternative investment firm with 17 years of tenure investing in, financing, and managing aviation assets.

--IANS

kvm/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Aviation IndiGo

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 17:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.