IndiGo CarGo operates 1st international flight between Kolkata, Yangon

IndiGo CarGo operated its first international flight between Kolkata and Yangon, .

The A321 P2F freighter aircraft on Tuesday carried general cargo with a payload of more than 19,000 kg.

The freighter had recently carried cargo between Delhi and Mumbai.

Mahesh Malik, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo CarGo, said: "We are thrilled to expand IndiGo CarGo operations to international shores with its flight between Kolkata-Yangon. Both the cities are major commercial hubs, and freighter service between them will bolster the supply chain between India and . We anticipate that the business will expand over the next few months as we expand our freighter fleet and add new destinations to our CarGo network."

The A321P2F (Passenger-to-Freighter conversion) is the most efficient narrow-bodied freighter available, offering 24 container positions and supporting a payload of up to 27 tonnes.

The aircraft are being converted through a programme involving ST Engineering and Airbus with their joint venture, Elbe FlugzeugWerke (EFW).

IndiGo has leased the aircraft from funds serviced by Castlelake Aviation Holdings (Ireland) Limited, part of a global alternative investment firm with 17 years of tenure investing in, financing, and managing aviation assets.

