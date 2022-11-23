IndiGo CarGo operates 1st international flight between Kolkata, Yangon

-
-
IndiGo CarGo operated its first international flight between Kolkata and Yangon, Myanmar.
The A321 P2F freighter aircraft on Tuesday carried general cargo with a payload of more than 19,000 kg.
The freighter had recently carried cargo between Delhi and Mumbai.
Mahesh Malik, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo CarGo, said: "We are thrilled to expand IndiGo CarGo operations to international shores with its flight between Kolkata-Yangon. Both the cities are major commercial hubs, and freighter service between them will bolster the supply chain between India and Myanmar. We anticipate that the business will expand over the next few months as we expand our freighter fleet and add new destinations to our CarGo network."
The A321P2F (Passenger-to-Freighter conversion) is the most efficient narrow-bodied freighter available, offering 24 container positions and supporting a payload of up to 27 tonnes.
The aircraft are being converted through a programme involving ST Engineering and Airbus with their joint venture, Elbe FlugzeugWerke (EFW).
IndiGo has leased the aircraft from funds serviced by Castlelake Aviation Holdings (Ireland) Limited, part of a global alternative investment firm with 17 years of tenure investing in, financing, and managing aviation assets.
First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 17:37 IST
