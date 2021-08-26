IndiGo to start 8 new domestic flights in first week of September

on Thursday said it will start eight new during the first week of September, connecting cities including Dehradun, Indore and Lucknow.

" will operate new flights between Delhi-Lucknow, Lucknow-Jaipur, and Indore-Lucknow effective September 1, while the flights connecting Delhi and Dehradun will commence from September 5," the airline said in a statement.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, said these eight new flights will not only improve accessibility, but also cater to the increased travel demand from Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dehradun, and Indore.

