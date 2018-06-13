Infosys partners Rhode Island School to train 1,000 designers in 2 yrs

-
India's second largest software services firm Infosys on Wednesday said it has partnered with the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) to train about 1,000 designers over the next two years.
The partnership aims to foster the continued development of top designers at Infosys and explore new ways of solving complex challenges at the intersection of design, technology and industry, Infosys said in a statement.
"Over the next two years, Infosys will train 1,000 designers across the globe, and has chosen to partner RISD to contribute to this goal," it added.
Beginning with an eight-week pilot this summer, Infosys will join hands with RISD to develop a curriculum to build the skills of these designers, helping them acquire design- and human-centric skills in technologies used to address challenges facing Infosys' global clients, the statement said.
Infosys will focus on hiring designers with these specialised design skills as part of its commitment to hiring 500 American workers in Rhode Island over the next five years, it added.
Infosys will also open a design and innovation hub in the capital city Providence later this summer.
The Infosys-RISD partnership will enable industry-leading innovation in design, catalyse economic growth in the state and equip Rhode Islanders with the skills and expertise they need to tackle the design challenges of the future," Governor of Rhode Island Gina Raimondo said.
Infosys President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Ravi Kumar said the partnership will help close the global design talent gap.
He added that this will also prepare the company's designers to create client solutions at the junctures of several disciplines, including the humanities, liberal arts, public policy, economics, and engineering.
In November last year, Infosys had announced a multi-year partnership with the State of Rhode Island to establish a design and innovation hub.
It had also announced to hire 500 American workers in Rhode Island over the next five years.
