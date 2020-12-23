Infosys shares gain nearly 3% after Daimler deal for IT infrastructure

-
Shares of Infosys closed with nearly 3 per cent gains on Wednesday after the company said it has formed a long-term partnership with Daimler AG for a technology-driven IT infrastructure transformation.
The stock jumped 2.64 per cent to close at Rs 1,252.95 on BSE after gaining 3.13 per cent to its record high of Rs 1,259.
On NSE, it gained 2.58 per cent to settle at Rs 1,252.
In volume terms, 10.49 lakh shares were traded on BSE and 1.58 crore on NSE.
An overall bullish sentiment in IT counters also helped the stock to gain ground.
After the receipt of all regulatory approvals, Daimler AG will transform its IT operating model and infrastructure landscape across workplace services, service desk, data center, networks and SAP Basis together with Infosys, a statement said.
"As a part of this partnership, automotive IT infrastructure experts based out of Germany, wider Europe, the US and the APAC region will transition from Daimler AG to Infosys," it added.
The companies, however, did not disclose the number of people who will transition as part of the deal.
"Infosys is well placed to realise this transition as an expert having integrated more than 16,000 employees through other partnerships in recent years with a high acceptance, retention and satisfaction rate," it said.
The transfer will also enable Infosys to bolster and grow its automotive business, while offering Daimler employees strong prospects for long-term career growth and development, the statement added.
