Infosys starts pvt 5G-as-a-Service to drive business value for enterprises

-
ALSO READ
Rolls-Royce's performance 'unsustainable', says CEO Tufan Erginbilgic
Infosys Q2 preview: Revenue could rise by up to 26% YoY; share buyback eyed
How feasible are Rolls-Royce and easyJet's hydrogen engines for planes?
Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY
Infosys strong TCV, deal wins in Q3 lend comfort amid macro risks: Analysts
-
Indian IT services major Infosys on Monday announced the roll-out of private 5G-as-a-Service to drive business value for its enterprise clients globally.
Infosys' wireless 5G expertise and its private network management solution ensure high bandwidth, low latency, and reliable wireless connectivity for enterprises, the company said in a statement.
"The private 5G-as-a-Service is customised to the specific needs of clients and is implemented in an agile and timebound manner. To reduce the complexity of deployment, Infosys has pre-integrated the 5G stack from multiple product vendors and tested against different use case requirements," the release said.
Infosys' private 5G-as-a-Service incorporates multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), which reduces network lag by minimising the time required for data processing.
"This enables a much more reliable network operation for high-bandwidth enterprise use cases such as remote-guided vehicles, drone-based real-time analytics, high-definition media and video analytics, metaverse solutions and a variety of IoT/industrial IoT (Internet of Things) applications," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 20:27 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU