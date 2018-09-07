Infosys to hold 60% stake in JV with Temasek, looks to expand in SE Asia

JUST IN
IL&FS emergency board meet today to take a call on fundraising, assets sale
Reuters 

Infosys
File photo: The logo of Infosys is pictured inside the company's headquarters in Bengaluru | Photo: Reuters

India's second-largest software services exporter Infosys Ltd said on Friday it formed a joint venture with Singapore state investor Temasek as it expands its presence in Southeast Asia.

Temasek looks to enhance its IT services through the venture in which Infosys will hold a 60 per cent stake and Temasek 40 per cent, Infosys said in a statement.

The joint venture will integrate teams from Infosys and the operations of Temasek's unit in Singapore, Trusted Source Pte Ltd, which currently delivers IT services to Temasek and a number of other clients.

Headquartered in Singapore, the joint venture will have more than 200 employees and contractors from Trusted Source, while Infosys staff will join over time.

The companies named Shveta Arora, Infosys vice president and regional head in South East Asia, as the chief executive officer of the new venture.
First Published: Fri, September 07 2018. 09:35 IST

