Infosys to hold 60% stake in JV with Temasek, looks to expand in SE Asia

India's second-largest software services exporter Ltd said on Friday it formed a joint venture with state investor as it expands its presence in Southeast Asia.

looks to enhance its IT services through the venture in which will hold a 60 per cent stake and 40 per cent, said in a statement.

The joint venture will integrate teams from Infosys and the operations of Temasek's unit in Singapore, Pte Ltd, which currently delivers IT services to Temasek and a number of other clients.

Headquartered in Singapore, the joint venture will have more than 200 employees and contractors from Trusted Source, while Infosys staff will join over time.

The named Shveta Arora, Infosys vice president and regional head in South East Asia, as the chief executive officer of the new venture.