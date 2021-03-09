Inox Wind signs pact for 92 MW-projects with Integrum Energy Infrastructure

on Tuesday said it has signed a binding agreement with Integrum Energy Infrastructure for 92 mega watt (MW) of

In a regulatory filing, has signed a binding agreement with Integrum Energy Infrastructure Pvt Ltd to supply, erect and commission 92 MW of comprising 2 MW turbines with a combination of total turnkey and limited scope supply.

shall supply, erect and commission the turbines at various locations in the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu by Q3 of FY 22 for captive customers.

The company said the agreement includes a turnkey order of 26 MW for which Inox Wind will provide Integrum Energy with end to end solutions from development and construction to commissioning and providing long term operations and maintenance services.

This is a repeat order from Integrum Energy within a short period of three months which consisted of a 20 MW of turnkey wind project in Karnataka, it added.

Shares of Inox Wind were trading 2.82 per cent higher at Rs 71.20 apiece on BSE.

