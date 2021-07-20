Institutional investment in realty to grow 4% to Rs 36,500 cr: Report

-
ALSO READ
Real estate fund managers rush to raise fresh money as banks baulk
DLF, Sobha: A good time to buy real estate and related stocks, say analysts
Robust launches to drive growth momentum for Oberoi Realty in FY22
V-Mart Retail raises Rs 375 cr from qualified institutional buyers
Lodha leads as developers become richer by 26% despite Covid-driven crash
-
Institutional investment in real estate is likely to rise by 4 per cent to USD 5 billion (Rs 36,500 crore) during this calendar year with investors looking to snap up properties at attractive valuations amid the COVID pandemic, according to property consultant Colliers India.
Institutional investment in real estate stood at USD 4.8 billion during 2020.
Investment in the Indian real estate sector stood at USD 2.9 billion (Rs 21,170 crore) during the first six months of 2021 calendar year, more than a two-fold increase from the year-ago period.
"We estimate total inflows in 2021 will reach USD 5 billion (Rs 36,500 crore)," Colliers India said in a report released on Tuesday.
The consultant said that investors continue to have a healthy appetite for office assets, which accounted for 35 per cent of the total investments in the first half of this year.
During January-June this year, the industrial and warehousing sector saw USD 775 million (Rs 5,657 crore) of investments, the highest in any year since 2016. It's share was 27 per cent to the total institutional investments in real estate.
"Investors are viewing the current scenario as an opportunity to snap up properties at attractive valuations," the report said.
The residential sector, which continues to see liquidity challenges, saw only 4 per cent of the total investments in January-June 2021, with debt deals being the dominant route of investments.
In the first half of 2021, data centers saw investments of about USD 161 million (Rs 1,175 crore), with corporates tying up with global data center providers.
"Investments in retail assets accounted for 29 per cent of the total investments in H1 2021. Despite COVID posing a significant disruption to retail businesses and causing a major drop in rental revenues, investor appetite remained intact for exposure to stabilised retail assets as well as for investments in ground-up developments in partnership with selective developers," the report said.
Over the next three years, Colliers expects that more capital will be deployed in build-to-core mixed-use, office and logistics assets as more investment platforms are formed between global private equity funds and local developers.
The consultant recommended that investors look at last-mile funding in the residential sector, which is witnessing some latent demand.
"We expect momentum to build around logistics assets, life sciences labs and data centers as investors diversify away from traditional office investments," Colliers India said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU