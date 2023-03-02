JUST IN
Japanese auto major Honda to focus on premium products to grow India biz
Business Standard

Intend to take decisive steps through launch of Comet: MD, MG Motor India

MG Motor India on Thursday said it has christened its upcoming electric vehicle as Comet

Topics
MG Motor India | MG Motor | Electric car india

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India launches probe into MG Motor as scrutiny on Chinese firms widens

MG Motor India on Thursday said it has christened its upcoming electric vehicle as Comet.

The name derives inspiration from the iconic 1934 British airplane which participated in the England-Australia MacRobertson Air Race, the automaker said in a statement.

Urban mobility is at a point of inflexion where new age solutions are needed to address both the current as well the forthcoming challenges," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.

As the industry moves further into the digital age, there will be an exceedingly large number of innovations that could range from futuristic technologies to unique designs to clean mobility and many others, he added.

"We at MG, through 'Comet', intend to take the needed decisive steps and a 'leap of faith' in the direction of creating solutions for a better future for each one of us," Chaba said.

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 15:26 IST

