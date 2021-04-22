Jaguar Land Rover output at two UK plants hit by chips shortage

-
LONDON (Reuters) - Output at two of Jaguar Land Rover's British car factories will be temporarily halted from Monday, due to COVID-19 supply chain disruption, including a lack of semi-conductors, the firm said on Thursday.
"We have adjusted production schedules for certain vehicles which means that our Castle Bromwich and Halewood manufacturing plants will be operating a limited period of non-production from Monday 26th April," the Tata Motors-owned firm said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has driven up demand for semiconductor chips for use in electronics like computers, as people worked from home, and suppliers are struggling to adjust, hitting output at a number of automakers.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Kate Holton)
