Tata Steel takes Liberty Steel to court in UK over missed payments'
Business Standard

Jaguar Land Rover output at two UK plants hit by chips shortage

Output at two of Jaguar Land Rover's British car factories will be temporarily halted from Monday

Jaguar Land Rover | UK | Europe

Reuters  |  LONDON 

Signs are seen outside the Jaguar Land Rover plant at Halewood in Liverpool, northern England. Photo:Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - Output at two of Jaguar Land Rover's British car factories will be temporarily halted from Monday, due to COVID-19 supply chain disruption, including a lack of semi-conductors, the firm said on Thursday.

"We have adjusted production schedules for certain vehicles which means that our Castle Bromwich and Halewood manufacturing plants will be operating a limited period of non-production from Monday 26th April," the Tata Motors-owned firm said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven up demand for semiconductor chips for use in electronics like computers, as people worked from home, and suppliers are struggling to adjust, hitting output at a number of automakers.

 

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Kate Holton)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, April 22 2021. 15:52 IST

