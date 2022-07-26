Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air to start Bengaluru-Mumbai flights from Aug 19

-
ALSO READ
Akasa Air takes delivery of first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at IGI Airport
Akasa Air takes delivery of first 737 Max aircraft from Boeing in US
Akasa Air concludes sale and lease back of 5 Boeing 737 Max planes
Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air to take off from August 7; air ticket sales begin
On track to receive first 737 Max plane by mid-June, says Akasa Air
-
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air on Tuesday said it will start operating flights on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route from August 19.
The new carrier will launch commercial flight operations on August 7 by running its first service on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. On August 13, the airline will start operations on the Bengaluru-Kochi route.
"With this, Akasa Air will have completed the inaugural phase of its network development across key cities like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kochi and Bengaluru, making a total of 82 weekly flights available within the first few weeks of its operations," the airline said in a statement.
While the Mumbai-Ahmedabad flights will operate 26 times a week, services on the Bengaluru-Kochi route and Bengaluru-Mumbai route will operate 28 times per week, it said.
Flying with the airline code QP, Akasa Air will begin commercial operations with two aircraft from August 07, it mentioned.
The carrier said it will add two aircraft each month, and by the end of 2023, it will have 18 aircraft inducted into its fleet.
The airline plans to add another 12 to 14 planes every 12 months, which will make up its order of 72 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, delivered over five years, it mentioned.
The carrier had on July 7 received its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
New route update! ✈️— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) July 26, 2022
Connecting #Bengaluru to #Mumbai, starting 19th August!
We are progressively expanding our network and connecting more cities. Know more: https://t.co/CFLUPf0aEF pic.twitter.com/ZXVVUge4WW
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU