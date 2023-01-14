Jio rolls out 5G service in Chhattisgarh; available in 3 cities initially

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister on Saturday launched Jio 5G service in the state. The service will be initially available in three cities- state capital Raipur, Durg and Bhilai.

Jio is the first and only operator to start True 5G services in Chhattisgarh, an official statement said.

The CM launched the service at an event held at his official residence to mark the occasion of Makar Sankranti, it said.

Baghel said the launch of 5G service is an important achievement for the state, empowering the people to immensely gain from the transformational benefits of Jio's True 5G services.

Besides, the service will further give a boost to small businesses and create job opportunities for youth to create a new Chhattisgarh, he added.

A Jio Spokesperson said the launch of 5G services will open new growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, agriculture, energy, education, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, folklore led localised tourism, self-help groups empowerment, IT, and the SME business".

