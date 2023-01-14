JUST IN
Business Standard

Jio rolls out 5G service in Chhattisgarh; available in 3 cities initially

The service will further give a boost to small businesses and create job opportunities for youth to create a new Chhattisgarh, CM Baghel said

Topics
Reliance Jio | 5G service in India | Bhupesh Baghel

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

5g
Jio is the first and only operator to start True 5G services in Chhattisgarh, an official statement said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday launched Jio 5G service in the state. The service will be initially available in three cities- state capital Raipur, Durg and Bhilai.

The CM launched the service at an event held at his official residence to mark the occasion of Makar Sankranti, it said.

Baghel said the launch of 5G service is an important achievement for the state, empowering the people to immensely gain from the transformational benefits of Jio's True 5G services.

Besides, the service will further give a boost to small businesses and create job opportunities for youth to create a new Chhattisgarh, he added.

A Jio Spokesperson said the launch of 5G services will open new growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, agriculture, energy, education, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, folklore led localised tourism, self-help groups empowerment, IT, and the SME business".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 23:06 IST

