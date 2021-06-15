Jio to start Jiofiber post-paid service from June 17; installation free

-
Reliance Jio will start Jiofiber post-paid broadband service from June 17 without charging installation fee on new connections, according to a company source.
The company at present charges Rs 1,500 as an installation charge for new connections.
Customers applying for Jiofiber post-paid connection, however, will have to choose either six-month or 12-month plan starting at a price of Rs 399 per month.
"In case customers want to subscribe for a higher plan which has over-the-top services for entertainment then the customer will have to pay a Rs 1,000 refundable security deposit," the source told PTI.
Reliance Jio is the largest broadband player in the country with 54.56 per cent market share. It is the third largest wireline broadband company in the country with 15.6 per cent market share and over 31 lakh customers.
