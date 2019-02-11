JSW Cement increases production capacity at Dolvi plant to 2.2 MTPA

-
Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Cement Monday said the cement production capacity at its Dolvi plant in Maharashtra has enhanced to 2.2 million tonne per annum (MTPA).
With this expansion from one MTPA to 2.2 MTPA, the current installed capacity of the company has increased to 12.6 MTPA, JSW Cement said in a statement issued here.
"Our Dolvi cement unit is located closest to our customers in Maharashtra thereby ensuring that all their requirements are serviced quickly and with the freshest quality cement. It enables us to become an integral part of state's infrastructure growth story," Jindal said.
This expansion along with other capacity enhancement work already underway at various location across the country will take the installed capacity of JSW Cement as a whole to 14 MTPA by April this year, he said.
"The completion of our capacity enhancement programme at Dolvi brings us closer to achieving our overall company target of 20 MTPA by December 2020. We will achieve this capacity target through a combination of brownfield and greenfield projects. We are also evaluating various inorganic opportunities to further ramp up our capacity growth," Jindal added.
The Dolvi facility produces portland slag cement (PSC), concreel HD and ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS).
"All these products put the Dolvi unit of JSW Cement at a considered advantage to cater to the green cement requirements of Maharashtra and several neighbouring markets," the company said.
