Business Standard

Aurobindo acquires Apotex's ops in 5 European countries

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Aurobindo Pharma Monday said it has completed the EUR 74-million deal to acquire Apotex's commercial operations and certain supporting infrastructure in five European countries.

The company had inked a binding agreement on July 14, 2018, to acquire five of Apotex' European businesses, including infrastructure, personnel, products, certain established trademarks, marketing authorisations and dossier licence rights in Poland, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Spain and Belgium, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

This announcement does not constitute a recommendation to shareholders or potential investors, it added.

Aurobindo Pharma shares were trading 0.94 per cent down at Rs 753.50 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 12:25 IST

