JSW Group arm invests $5 mn in personal care products firm Cureskin

-
ALSO READ
JSW Steel USA begins Phase II upgrade of plate mill facility in Texas, US
JSW Steel says group combined output grew 29% to 5 MT in Jul-Sep
SBI picks up minority stake in Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Cement for Rs 100 cr
World Steel Association elects JSW Steel's Sajjan Jindal as Chairman
Xoxoday raises US $30 million from Giift and Apis Partners
-
JSW Ventures, an arm of Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group, on Monday said it has led a USD 5-million investment in beauty and personal care products firm Cureskin.
Other investors in the round included Sharrp Ventures, SenseAI and other existing investors, according to an official statement.
The funds raised will be deployed by the start-up for growing its overall customer base, expand into adjacent categories and make further investments in technology, it said.
"The capital will help the company continue scaling its operations, innovate on new products and build a stronger technology solution that will allow the brand to become a category leader," JSW Ventures partner Sachin Tagra said.
The statement said only the top metro cities have a penetration of dermatologists and there is one such specialist looking after skin issues for one lakh people.
Chemists act as a proxy resulting in major challenges related to damaged skin while creating an environment of distrust, it said, adding that Cureskin is addressing these concerns by offering expert-designed personalised regimens.
It has an app that enables users to take photos and instantly get artificial intelligence-based analysis for acne, dark spots, pigmentation, wrinkles and others for free.
Its co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Guna Kakulapati said the company aspires to build India's largest technology-led personal care brand.
"There is a large market need for outcome-oriented, specialist care for skin and hair conditions. We believe that our data and technology-based approach to developing superior products and providing personalised advice will solve this problem," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU