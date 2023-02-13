JUST IN
JSW Steel crude steel output surges 15% to 1.89 mn tonnes in January

JSW Steel on Monday reported a 15 per cent rise in crude steel production at 18.91 lakh tonnes in January

Topics
JSW steel | Crude steel output

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

jsw steel

JSW Steel on Monday reported a 15 per cent rise in crude steel production at 18.91 lakh tonnes in January.

The company's crude steel production was at 16.46 lakh tonnes (LT) in January 2022, JSW Steel said in a regulatory filing.

"JSW Steel reported highest-ever standalone crude steel production for the month of January, 2023 at 18.91 lakh tonnes, a growth of 15 per cent y-o-y on standalone basis," the filing said.

The production of its flat-rolled products increased by 14 per cent to 14.24 LT over 12.47 LT in January 2022.

Its output of long-rolled products also registered a growth of 14 per cent to 4.25 LT, as against 3.74 LT in January 2022.

The overall capacity utilisation was higher at 99 per cent in January 2023 from 96 per cent in December 2022.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified USD 22 billion JSW Group which also has business interests in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports and venture capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 11:53 IST

