JSW Steel posts 22% jump in crude steel production in August this year

The production of flat products at 12.01 lakh tonne in the last month was higher than 8.99 lakh tonne in August 2021

Topics
JSW steel | crude steel | Steel productions

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

jsw steel
JSW steel

JSW Steel on Monday reported a 22 per cent jump in crude steel production in August this year to 16.76 lakh tonne.

The private steel major had produced 13.77 lakh tonne in the year-ago month.

The production of flat products at 12.01 lakh tonne in the last month was higher than 8.99 lakh tonne in August 2021.

Long product volume grew by 25 per cent to 3.75 lakh tonne in the month under review as compared to 3.01 lakh tonne in the corresponding month last year.

JSW officials said the average capacity utilisation was lower at 87.4 per cent due to a shortage of iron ore both in Karnataka and Odisha regions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 18:30 IST

