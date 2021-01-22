JSW Steel's net profit jumps manifold to Rs 2,669 cr in Dec quarter

-
-
JSW Steel on Friday reported a manifoldjump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,669 crore for the December 2020 quarter.
The private sector steel maker had clocked a net profit of Rs 187 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.
Its total consolidated income during October-December 2020 rose to Rs 22,006 crore, compared with Rs 18,182 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's total expenses stood at Rs 18,120 crore, higher as against Rs 17,719 crore a year ago.
Part of O P Jindal Group, JSW Steel has presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement and sports.
