JSW Steel's net profit jumps manifold to Rs 2,669 cr in Dec quarter

on Friday reported a manifoldjump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,669 crore for the December 2020 quarter.

The private sector steel maker had clocked a net profit of Rs 187 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, said in a BSE filing.

Its total consolidated income during October-December 2020 rose to Rs 22,006 crore, compared with Rs 18,182 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses stood at Rs 18,120 crore, higher as against Rs 17,719 crore a year ago.

Part of O P Jindal Group, has presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement and sports.

