Mphasis reports 10.8% rise in consolidated profit to Rs 325.5 cr in Dec qtr

IT firm Mphasis on Thursday reported a 10.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 325.5 crore for the December 2020 quarter.
The company's net profit stood at Rs 293.6 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations grew 8.6 per cent to Rs 2,474.3 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 2,276.7 crore a year ago.
The company said it has registered USD 247 million worth of total contract value (TCV) wins in direct international business, of which 71 per cent were in new-generation services.
Mphasis earnings per share (EPS) grew 10.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 17.44.
"We are pleased with the results in a seasonally weak quarter and remain enthusiastic about our pipeline," Mphasis CEO and Executive Director Nitin Rakesh said.
As a client-centric organisation, Mphasis continues to stay obsessed with each customer's agenda, he added.
"We are focused on staying consistent with our performance while continuing to keep our clients' transformation needs at the centre of our strategy and execution," he said.
