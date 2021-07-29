Jyothy Labs Q1 profit down 20% at Rs 40.20 crore on high input cost

-
ALSO READ
ISC, ICSE Result 2021 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
Maharashtra SSC result 2021 out on mahresult.nic.in; result site crashes
Bihar 10th result out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Puja Kumari tops
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
JEE Main Result 2021: February result likely to be announced today
-
Homegrown FMCG firm Jyothy Labs on Thursday reported 19.61 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 40.20 crore for June quarter 2021-22 on account of increase in input cost.
It had posted a net profit of Rs 50.01 crore in April-June period of the last fiscal year, Jyothy Labs said in a regulatory filing.
However, revenue from operations was up 23.94 per cent to Rs 525.40 crore during the period under review as against Rs 423.90 crore earlier.
"The company posted good results backed by recovery across all channels. Although the quarter had an impact of the second wave lockdown, the commitment from all stakeholders delivered healthy overall performance," said Jyothy Labs in a post earning statement.
Total expenses were at Rs 479.61 crore as against Rs 375.96 crore in the year-ago period.
"Due to consistent rise in input prices, there has been a margin pressure which has been partially managed with calibrated price hikes and persistent cost rationalisation measures.
"We have made good progress in strengthening our strategic levers and further expansion into rural geographies which will further aid higher growth," it said.
While revenue from Fabric Care was up 27.43 per cent at Rs 181.23 crore, Dishwashing was higher 21.95 per cent at Rs 190.96 crore.
Household Insecticides revenue was up 12.74 per cent at Rs 71.75 crore and personal care was at Rs 68.04 crore.
Shares of Jyothy Labs on Thursday settled at Rs 171.65 apiece on BSE, down 0.69 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU