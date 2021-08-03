Kalpataru Power Transmission Q1 net jumps nearly 3-fold to Rs 78 cr

-
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) on Tuesday reported a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 78 crore for the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.
The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 28 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, it said in a BSE filing.
Total income rose to Rs 3,218 crore from Rs 2,335 crore in the year-ago period.
KPTL MD and CEO Manish Mohnot said, "Despite lockdowns and challenges due to the severe second wave of COVID-19, KPTL... delivered sustainable performance in the first quarter of the fiscal."
With the rising commodity prices, higher logistics cost and supply chain issues posing near term challenges, the company remains diligent in managing cost and navigating the current environment, he added.
He further said,"We are progressing well on our strategic agenda to restructure our road BOOT (build own operate transfer) assets and complete the sale transaction of Kohima-Mariani transmission asset. We are confident to complete these transactions during FY22."
Its consolidated order book has reached over Rs 34,000 crore.
KPTL is one of the largest specialised EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) companies engaged in power transmission and distribution, oil and gas pipeline, railways and civil infrastructure businesses.
KPTL is currently executing projects in over 40 countries and has global footprint in 62 nations.
