Karnataka govt, Samsung body ink MoU to set up 'IoT Innovation Lab'

The Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE), Karnataka and Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) inked a MoU on Thursday, to set up 'Industrial Internet of Things Labs' (IoT Innovation Labs) in 35 Government Polytechnics across the State.

The project costs Rs 1.52 crore and also includes setting up of AI labs in at least two institutions.

The memorandum of understanding was signed in the presence of C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT/BT at Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru. P. Pradeep, Commissioner, DCTE and Balajee Sowrirajan, Vice-President and MD semiconductor India Research signed the agreement.

Speaking on the occasion, Narayan said, India, through the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India has piloted the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) offering online coursework aligned to the C20 Curriculum Internet of Things (IoT).

The SIC coursework has been mapped with our C20 curriculum so that it helps students thoroughly learn all the foundation concepts in IoT, he added.

The hands-on experiment opportunities along with the online learning resources and a library of capstone project statements is expected to help students get industry training at polytechnics as well as get industry credentials through certifications ensuring they are job ready, he said.

The "IoT Innovation Lab" would help foster innovations in solving local problems using IoT. These labs will also be available for students at nearby government institutions to be used, especially for those who are in engineering and first grade colleges.

These labs include tools and technologies that can be applied to various STEM experiments, including Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (drones), Automobile, Bio-Medical, AgriTech, BioTech, and other potential STEM applications.

Students will also have opportunities to experiment and learn hands-on service of mobile phones, used as tools in IoT projects.

As of now, the setting up of AI labs in two colleges has been confirmed. However, DCTE has asked to establish AI labs in at least 15 institutions.

The labs will be housed in Government Polytechnics at Aurad, Bagepalli, Bengaluru, Belagavi, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Devadurga, Hangal, Harihara, Jalaki, Joida, Kalaburagi, Kalagi, Kampli, Koppal, Lingasugur, Mangaluru, Mosale Hosahalli, Mundagod, Mysuru, Raichur, Ramanagara, Shiralakoppa, Shivamogga, Siddapura, Srirangapatna, Surapura, Udupi and Vijayapura.

--IANS

mka/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)