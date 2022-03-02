Kia India sales rise 8.5% YoY to 18,121 units in February

-
ALSO READ
Car review: Kia Carens packs style with smart pricing
Kia Sonet crosses 100,000 cumulative sales mark in less than one year
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
Kia India garners 7,738 bookings for its latest model Carens on first day
Air India sale: Modi govt's first privatisation in 7 years; what next?
-
Kia India on Wednesday said its sales increased 8.5 per cent year-on-year to 18,121 units in February.
The automaker had dispatched 16,702 units to dealers in February 2021.
The company said it continues to remain one of the top five selling car manufacturers in the country, owing to the consistent performance of its products in the Indian market.
Seltos remained the top contributor to Kia's overall sales with 6,575 units, while Sonet and Carnival contributed 6,154 and 283 units, respectively.
Launched in mid-February, Carens dispatches stood at 5,109 units.
"With the launch of Carens, we are looking forward to reaching new heights and strengthening our position in India. Owing to the recently started third shift at our Anantapur plant, we aim to reduce wait times for all our models," Kia India Chief Sales Officer Yung-Sik Sohn said.
However, the semiconductor shortage remains a concern for the company, similar to the rest of the carmakers globally, he added.
"We are hopeful for some improvement in the supply chain constraints from Q2 onwards," Sohn stated.
The automaker has recently started the third shift in India and is targetting to produce over 3 lakh units in the calendar year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU