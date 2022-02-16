LIC sits on over Rs 21,500-cr unclaimed funds, shows DRHP

-
ALSO READ
LIC IPO documents: Insurers' unclaimed amount crosses Rs 20,000 crore
LIC IPO: DRHP unlikely to reveal size of IPO; Board to meet again on Sunday
LIC IPO: DRHP, issue date and size, valuation--everything you need to know
LIC IPO: DHRP filed with SEBI, govt to offload 5% stake
IPO IPO: LIC boasts Rs 37-trillion AUM before overseas investors
-
State-owned insurance behemoth LIC had unclaimed funds to the tune of Rs 21,539 crore as of September 2021, according to draft prospectus filed for IPO with market regulator Sebi.
This includes interest earned over the outstanding unclaimed amount.
As per the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the unclaimed amount was at Rs 18,495 crore at the end of March 2021 and Rs 16,052.65 crore at the end of March 2020.
The total unclaimed amount stood at Rs 13,843.70 crore at the end of March 2019.
Every insurer is required to display information about any unclaimed amount of Rs 1,000 or more on their respective websites (to continue even after completion of 10 years) and a facility is to be provided on the website to enable policyholders or beneficiaries to verify unclaimed amount due to them.
Further, it said, the unclaimed amounts circular by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) prescribes the procedures relating to the mode of payment of the unclaimed amount, communication to the policyholders, accounting, utilization of investment income etc.
The SCWF Act mandates the transfer of unclaimed amounts of the policyholders held beyond a period of 10 years to the Senior Citizens' Welfare Fund (SCWF).
The Senior Citizens' Welfare Fund Rules, 2016 (SCWF Rules) specifies the entities that are required to transfer the amounts into the SCWF and contains provisions pertaining to administration of the SCWF, it said.
The Unclaimed Amounts Circular prescribes that the unclaimed amount, on completion of 10 years, be treated in accordance with SCWF Rules, it said.
"All insurers must adhere to the accounting procedure issued by Budget Division, Department of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Finance for transfer of the unclaimed amounts into the SCWF," it said.
Every financial year the process laid down in the SCWF Rules read with the accounting procedure for transfer of the funds into the SCWF must be followed, it said, adding all insurers must make transfers to the SCWF on or before March 1 every year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU