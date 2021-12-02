LinkedIn to be available in Hindi, seeks to expand reach in India

-
LinkedIn on Thursday marked a new milestone with the launch of Hindi, the first Indian regional language on the professional network.
This would provide greater access to professional and networking opportunities to Hindi speakers in India and around the world, it said in a statement.
LinkedIn now supports 25 languages globally.
Starting today, as part of the Phase 1 roll-out of LinkedIn in Hindi, members will be able to access their feed, profile, jobs, messaging, and create content in Hindi on desktop, and on their Android and iOS phones, it said.
As the next step, LinkedIn will work towards widening the range of job opportunities available for Hindi speaking professionals across industries.
The platform will also continue to add more Hindi publishers and creators in the coming weeks to boost member engagement and conversations in Hindi, it was stated.
India is a core market for growth at LinkedIn and the second largest market in terms of members after the US, accounting for 82 million members as part of a global community of 800 million members, according to the statement.
India's member base has grown by 20 million in the past three years (15 per cent year-over-year growth) and it has witnessed a spike in engagement and conversations on the platform since the pandemic, it added.
"With the launch of Hindi, now more members and customers can unlock greater value from the platform through content, jobs, and networking, and express themselves in a language that they feel comfortable in," said India Country Manager, LinkedIn, Ashutosh Gupta.
