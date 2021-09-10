Low base effect pushes up India's domestic PV sales in August

-
Low base effect along with pent up demand pushed India's domestic private vehicle (PV) sales higher on a year-on-year basis in August.
However, challenges pertaining to electronic components' availability, coupled with high operating and ownership costs due to rising commodity prices capped the sales' uptrend.
Accordingly, sales of passenger vehicles increased to 2,32,224 units in August as compared to 2,15,916 units sold during the corresponding period of 2020.
On a sequential basis, August PV sales were lower than July's level of 2,64,442 units.
The data furnished by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) does not include sales figures from some key players such as Tata Motors.
The PV sales data comprises cars, utility vehicles and vans.
