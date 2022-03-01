M&M total sales jump 89% in Feb to 54,455 units, PV sales rise 80%

-
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday said its total sales increased by 89 per cent to 54,455 units in February.
The company's total sales stood at 28,777 units in February 2021.
The Mumbai-based auto major's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market rose by 80 per cent to 27,663 units last month as against 15,391 units in February last year, the auto major said in a statement.
Commercial vehicle sales increased to 23,978 units last month as compared with 11,559 units in February 2021.
The company said its exports last month stood at 2,814 units as against 1,827 units in the same month last year.
"All segments showed robust growth including SUVs at 79 per cent, which registered the highest ever monthly volume. We expect demand to continue to remain strong as the Covid situation eases further.
"We continue to closely monitor the semiconductor-related parts supply and take corrective action as appropriate," M&M Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra noted.
