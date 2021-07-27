Mamata govt contacted me soon after returning to power: Anil Agarwal

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: EC imposes strict curbs on poll campaigns
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: 75.06% voter turnout recorded till 5.30 pm
Bengal Polls LIVE: CRPF opened fire to save lives of voters, says EC
-
Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal on Monday said the Mamata Banerjee government had contacted him within a fortnight of her party's return to power for investments in West Bengal for industrial development in the state.
Agarwal, speaking at an open virtual discussion with Indian Chamber of Commerce, appreciated the change of mindset of governments at the Centre and in the state with their proactive approach towards investors.
It is remarkable. Within 14-15 days of formation of the government in Bengal, I got two communications for investment in the state, he said but did not elaborate.
Agarwal also appreciated Central ministers for valuing what industry wants and said the government can divest 60-70 per cent stake in PSUs as hive-off would take time.
The value creation in the PSUs can be at least 3-4 times, he added.
Agarwal expressed bullishness about the power sector. He said power could be supplied at Rs available at Rs 2- Rs 3 per unit. "If efficiently produced it will cost about Re 1 a unit, the head of the USD 12 billion revenue group said.
In February this year, Agarwal had said that Vedanta had partnered with London-based global investment firm Centricus for creating a USD 10 billion fund that will invest in stake sale of public sector companies by the Indian government.
Vedanta is a diversified natural resources company with interests in zinc-lead-silver, Iron ore, steel, copper, aluminium, power, oil and gas.
The Bengal government had also sent feelers to Tata group when it came to fresh investment.
State Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee had said the government was working on inviting investments in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU