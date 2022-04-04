Manganese ore miner MOIL's FY22 turnover grows 22% to Rs 1,436 crore

State-owned Manganese Ore (India) Limited (MOIL) has reported a 22 per cent growth in its turnover at Rs 1,436 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, the Ministry of Steel said on Monday.

Financial Year (FY) 2021-22 has been one of the best years of performance in the history of MOIL, it added.

"(In FY22) total turnover has been Rs 1436 crore (provisional) registering growth of 22 per cent in comparison to Rs 1,177 crore in previous year, and marginally lower than the highest-ever achievement of Rs 1441 crore in FY 2018-19," it said.

The company has achieved the Rs 1,436-crore turnover mark despite adverse impact of second and third waves of COVID-19 affecting its operational activities, the ministry noted.

has also achieved production of 12.31 lakh tonnes (LT) in FY 2021-22 as against 11.43 LT in the preceding financial year, a year-on-year increase of 8 per cent.

Its total sales increased by 6 per cent to 12.12 LT, from 11.43 LT in 2020-21.

MOIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest manganese ore mining company. It operates 11 mines -- seven located in the Nagpur and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra and four in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)