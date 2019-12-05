JUST IN
Mark Wiseman likely to leave BlackRock over alleged policy violation

Wiseman was one of several people tipped as Larry Fink's possible successors

FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York US. Photo: Reuters
Mark Wiseman, global head of active equities at BlackRock Inc , is leaving the firm following an alleged violation of the company's "relationships at work policy", the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing a BlackRock internal memo.

BlackRock was not immediately available for comment.
