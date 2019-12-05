Mark Wiseman likely to leave BlackRock over alleged policy violation

-
Mark Wiseman, global head of active equities at BlackRock Inc
Wiseman was one of several people tipped as Larry Fink's possible successors.
BlackRock was not immediately available for comment.
