Samsung's 'The Wall' display to stretch your imagination: Know India price

If you love to watch movies or sports on big screens, think of bigger ones now as South Korean technology giant Samsung on Thursday introduced its modular MicroLED display "The Wall" that can stretch your imagination with its 146-inch, 219-inch, 292-inch screen sizes, costing you anywhere between Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 12 crore, excluding taxes.

Targeting ultra high net worth individuals, Samsung is hoping to sell 25 to 30 units of these displays by 2020, while raking up revenue of up to $12 million, a top company executive said.

"We see a lot of opportunities for The Wall in India which has approximately 140 billionaires and over 950 multi-millionaires," Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India, told IANS.

"Apart from the top metros, we are targeting ultra high net worth individuals in Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Ludhiana, Hyderabad and Chandigarh," Sethi said.

Samsung said The Wall optimises picture quality scene-by-scene, regardless of the original source resolution due to its Quantum Processor Flex enabled with the AI picture quality engine.

Quantum Processor Flex is a machine learning-based picture quality engine that analyses millions of image data to automatically calibrate the original low resolution image according to the display. It can be connected to any operating system through a physical HDMI input, thus providing ease of usage to the customers.

When the screen is not used, the ambient mode can display a variety of curated art from paintings, photographs and video art to customisable pictures with digital frames - that best suit the homeowner's tastes.

"From 25-30 units of The Wall in 2020, we aim to increase the numbers to 100 by 2021 and 200 by 2022," Sethi said, adding that the sales of the display in India could bring in revenue of $65-$70 million in 2022.

"We are confident that by the end of 2020, The Wall will contribute 10-15 per cent to Samsung's overall display business," he said.

The Wall brings a new level of immersive viewing and ensures consumers can experience never seen before picture quality in the comfort of their homes, with 0.8mm pixel pitch technology, Samsung said.

With a depth less than 30mm, the slim, bezel-less infinity design along with customisable deco frames allows the display to blend seamlessly into its surroundings.

The Wall delivers enriching viewing experience with true black, true colour and Samsung's AI picture enhancement, high brightness, and high contrast in any luxury home, corporate or high-end retail environment, Samsung said.

The displays come in a variety of ratios - the 146-inch in 4K definition, 219-inch in 6K definition and the 292-inch in 8K definition.

The AI up-scaling, Quantum HDR technology, peak brightness of 2,000 nits and 120Hz video rate provide a rich visual experience, the company said, adding that The Wall Luxury will be exclusively available at the Samsung Executive Briefing Centre in Gurugram.

The Wall also comes in a professional version that is geared toward high-end businesses and retail spaces.