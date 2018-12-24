JUST IN
Piramal Enterprises to allot 25000 NCDs aggregating Rs 25 billion
Max India to sell stake in Max Healthcare to Radiant Life Care, KKR

The deal includes Radiant Life's purchase of a 49.7% stake in Max Healthcare from South Africa-based hospital operator Life Healthcare International Proprietary Ltd

Countdown to Ayushman Bharat scheme: Gujarat expects seamless transition

Healthcare company Max India Ltd said on Monday it will sell a stake in its healthcare services joint venture Max Healthcare Institute Ltd to Radiant Life Care Pvt Ltd and global investment firm KKR.  

The deal includes Radiant Life's purchase of a 49.7 per cent stake in Max Healthcare from South Africa-based hospital operator Life Healthcare International Proprietary Ltd.   
