Max India to sell stake in Max Healthcare to Radiant Life Care, KKR

Healthcare company Max India Ltd said on Monday it will sell a stake in its healthcare services joint venture Max Healthcare Institute Ltd to Radiant Life Care Pvt Ltd and global investment firm KKR.
The deal includes Radiant Life's purchase of a 49.7 per cent stake in Max Healthcare from South Africa-based hospital operator Life Healthcare International Proprietary Ltd.
