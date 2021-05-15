MCFL Q4 profit down 38% at Rs 15 crore; revenue up at Rs 603 crore

-
Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd (MCFL) on Saturday reported a 38 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 15.11 crore for the quarter ended March.
Its net profit stood at Rs 24.45 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income, however, rose to Rs 602.73 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 567.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, MCFL said in a regulatory filing.
For the full 2020-21 fiscal, net profit increased to Rs 67.6 crore from Rs 64.7 crore in the previous year.
Total income fell to Rs 2,170.72 crore in 2020-21 from Rs 2,734.06 crore in the previous year.
