MDH denies any move to sell business to Hindustan Unilever

-
ALSO READ
HUL splits position of chairman, CEO & MD; Paranjpe made non-exec chairman
HUL says India continues to be among top 3 priority markets for Unilever
HUL Q3 results: Net profit rises 17% to Rs 2,243 cr
HUL Q2 results: Profit rises 9% YoY; declares Rs 15 interim dividend
From Lux to Kissan Jam, Hindustan Unilever hikes prices by 3-13% in Feb
-
Leading spice maker MDH Ltd has refuted the reports of a possible sale of its business to FMCG maker HUL.
The reports suggested that MDH promoters are in talks to sell their business to HUL.
Terming such reports as "completely false, fabricated and baseless", MDH in a message posted on its official Twitter account urged people "not to believe such rumours".
"MDH Pvt Ltd is a legacy, which Mahashay Chimi Lal Ji and Mahashay Dharampal Ji nurtured all their lives, and we are committed to taking that legacy forward with all our heart," said a message from MDH Chairman Rajeev Gulati.
FMCG major HUL, which owns popular household brands such as - Lux, Lifebuoy, Surf Excel, Rin, Wheel, Ponds - declined to comments on the issue.
"We do not comment on market speculation," said an HUL spokesperson.
A report had claimed HUL is in talks with the Delhi-based Mahashian Di Hatti Pvt. Ltd (MDH) to buy a majority stake.
It had further claimed that the value of this deal may be anywhere between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 crore. However, MDH declined any such considerations.
Recently several leading FMCG players such as ITC and Tata Consumers Pvt Ltd have increased their play into the spices segment, which is considered to be a high margin business.
In 2020, ITC had acquired Sunrise Foods -- a prominent player in the spice market in Eastern India, in a Rs 2,150 crore deal.
Dharampal Gulati, who had brought the family company from Sialkot, Pakistan to India after division, and turned the business empire worth over a thousand crores, passed away in December 2020.
After that, the business was passed to the next generation.
MDH has a range of over 60 products. Its spices are also exported to several countries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU