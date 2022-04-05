Meesho to integrate grocery biz in core app, scale to 12 states this year

-
ALSO READ
Flipkart IPO 'very much on the cards', no timeline for it: Walmart CFO
With record GMV of $13.4 bn, GeM catching up with Amazon and Flipkart
Flipkart Wholesale, Rupifi partner to offer 'Buy Now, Pay Later'
Flipkart launches skill-building academy for e-commerce logistics sector
Amazon rigged search results to promote its own products in India: Report
-
Softbank backed e-commerce firm Meesho will integrate its grocery vertical in the core app, in line with its vision to become a single shopping destination for the next billion users in India, the company said on Tuesday.
The company expects to complete the integration of the grocery business by the first week of May and will rebrand it from Farmiso to Meesho Superstore.
"As more users from beyond tier 2 regions get comfortable with the idea of shopping online, the demand for online grocery only continues to grow. We are thrilled to integrate Meesho Superstore with our core app. What started as a pilot in Karnataka is now seeing positive traction across 6 states," Meesho founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey said.
Meesho Superstore currently provides 500 products across categories like fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, groceries, home care and packaged food among others.
The integration will now provide the company's over 100 million users access to over 87 million active product listings across more than 36 categories on a single platform.
"The integration will provide millions of Meesho users a unified shopping experience, while giving us an opportunity to drive stronger synergies across areas such as customer acquisition, technology & product and talent," Aatrey said.
Meesho launched a pilot in Karnataka to make online grocery shopping affordable for first-time users. In less than 9 months, it has scaled its grocery offering to 6 states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.
"As the pilot continues to gain momentum, Meesho plans to make Superstore available in 12 states by the end of 2022," the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU