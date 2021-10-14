Mindtree shares zoom nearly 12 pc to 52-week high after Q2 earnings

Shares of IT firm jumped nearly 12 per cent on Thursday after the company posted a 57.2 per cent increase in net profit for the second quarter ended September 2021.

The stock opened in the green and jumped 11.92 per cent to a 52-week high of Rs 4,883.40 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it zoomed 11.91 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 4,884.

on Wednesday posted a 57.2 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 398.9 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 253.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Consolidated revenue from operations of increased by 34.27 per cent to Rs 2,586.2 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,926 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

"Our revenues in the second quarter were USD 350.1 million, up 12.7 per cent sequentially and 34.1 per cent year-on-year, which was our highest YOY growth for a quarter in a decade," Mindtree CEO and MD Debashis Chatterjee said in a statement.

